Eagles 'Wildcard' Getting Trade Buzz With Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles have more depth in their quarterback room than most other teams out there right now.
Philadelphia is loaded at the position after taking Kyle McCord in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Before taking him, the Eagles already had Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the mix. Hurts is the starter and is a superstar. McKee has shown some flashes and has been the expected No. 2 quarterback throughout the offseason. Thompson-Robinson is in the mix after the Eagles swung a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Philadelphia has another prolific pass in the mix in McCord. So, the big question is will all four stick around with the organization heading into the 2025 season? That is a big question and there's already been some trade buzz out there. For example, LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson floated McKee as a "wildcard" trade option for the New Orleans Saints after losing Derek Carr to retirement.
"Tanner McKee (25)," Jackson said. "Here’s a wildcard. The free agent market isn’t the only option. The Saints could look to the trade block as well. McKee and Moore teamed up for a win last year. He has three years of playing experience, stands at 6-foot-6 and 232 pounds, very similar to Shough, and has the familiarity and relationship with Moore.
"In his two appearances with the Eagles late last year, McKee completed 30 of his 45 passing attempts for 323 passing yards and four touchdown strikes without throwing an interception. The Eagles drafted Syracuse passer Kyle McCord in this 2025 NFL Draft, giving Philadelphia four passers in the locker room. Moore could tempt the Saints to go after McKee to get another young but experienced passer in the building. Another option would be to wait to see if McKee becomes available after roster cuts."
New Orleans has a need and the Eagles have depth. Should the Eagles look to bring back some draft capital by sending the signal-caller to reunite with Kellen Moore?
