Eagles Will Need A New QB Coach
PHILADELPHIA - Although hardly unexpected, the Eagles will need a new quarterback coach now that Doug Nussmeier is on his way to the New Orleans Saints to reunite with Kellen Moore, according to an NFL source.
Nussmeier, 54, spent the 2024 season coaching Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles quarterbacks on a daily basis. Before arriving in Philadelphia, Nussmeier had worked with Moore in previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2022) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2023). In fact, Nussmeier had been with Moore since the latter transitioned from the playfing field to coaching.
Moore went from backup QB to quarterbacks coach in Dallas during the 2018 season before being bumped up to offensive coordinator (2019-2022). Nussmeier was the Cowboys' tight ends coach (2018-19) and eventually quarterbacks coach (2020-2022). The duo continued the OC-QB coach dynamic with the Chargers in 2023 and the Eagles this season en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
New Orleans will be the fourth city in four years for the duo with both getting a bump with Moore as the Saints head coach and Nussmeier the OC.
It's also somewhat of a homecoming for Nussmeier, who was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in 1994 as a QB out of Idaho. Meanwhile, his son Garrett is the starting quarterback at nearby LSU.
Nussmeier is not the only Eagles assistant following Moore to NOLA. Assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist T.J. Paganetti is joining the Saints staff for a role that involves the run game.
Moore is also hiring Ted Rath, the Eagles’ former director of sports performance from 2020-2023, as their next director of sports science. Moore never crossed paths with Rath in Philadelphia but the two worked together in Detroit from 2012 to 2014 when Moore was a player with the Lions and Rath was the assistant strength and conditioning coach.
The Nussmeier relocation also means that Hurts will be working with a fifth quarterback coach in his sixth NFL season in 2025 after Press Taylor (2020), Brian Johnson (2021 and 2022), Alex Tanney (2023), and Nussmeier.
