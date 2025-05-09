Eagles Will Need Versatility From Day 3 Pick
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have lost quite a bit from their No. 1-ranked passing defense from a Super Bowl LIX championship team in 2024-25.
The highlights to that were six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay as a cap casualty on his way to crossing the Keystone State to Pittsburgh, and playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whose second one-year stint in Philadelphia ended with a somewhat surprising trade to Houston.
There was also attrition down roster, as well, with talented CB3 Isaiah Rodgers leaving in free agency for an opportunity to start in Minnesota and versatile veteran Avonte Maddox returning to his hometown of Detroit after seven productive seasons with the Eagles.
The secondary as a whole needs to be repopulated, and lost in all the attention as to whether Kelee Ringo or Adoree’ Jackson can be a suitable replacement for Slay, or the idea that young players like Sydney Brown or Andrew Mukuba can effectively tag in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, is the depth that needs replenished.
That’s where fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams needs to factor in.
During a college career that started in Alabama-Birmingham before finishing in 2024 at Central Florida, the 5-foot-10, 191-pound McWilliams played on the outside for the most part. However, most draft analysts projected the Pensacola, Florida native as a slot player in the NFL due to his undersized frame.
“I like the fit with [Eagles defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio],” an NFC scout told Philadelphia Eagles On SI when discussing the 145th overall pick. “[McWilliams] is an instinctive off-coverage player. He’s got more experience outside but he’s a fighter and pretty physical for his size so I see him inside.
“He should be able to give you some snaps outside on a limited basis as well.
McWilliams downplayed the size questions when talking to reporters at the Eagles’ recent rookie camp.
“I don’t really think about it,” McWilliams said. “I go out there with the same mindset (that) I’m the biggest out there. That’s how I feel.”
Fangio and secondary coach Christian Parker started McWilliams' onboarding process to the organization and scheme outside in rookie minicamp because that’s what the rookie is most familiar with. Ultimately, they will want inside/outside flexibility from McWilliams as a backup player.
“Whatever the team needs,” McWilliams said. “My first time out in walkthrough was at the corner position first. I feel like I’ll be playing the nickel a little but whatever the needs I’m here for it.”
MORE NFL: Stop-Gaps Or A Second Chance For In-House Eagles' Pass Rusher?