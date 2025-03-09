Eagles 'Willing' To Move On From $57 Million Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of talent heading to free agency, but what about the trade market?
It's going to be a wild week in the National Football League and we should see plenty of players agree to new deals with teams and possibly even some trades. The Eagles obviously are going to be interesting to watch because they have most of their star-studded roster locked in, but there are guys who may not be back next year.
It's nearly impossible to pay every player on the team's roster the way they deserve to be paid. One guy who could end up being a casualty of this is tight end Dallas Goedert. He's spent his entire seven-year National Football League career in Philadelphia and has one more year on his four-year, $57 million deal for 2025, but there's a potential out in his contract.
Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com also shared that the Eagles may be "willing" to move on from Goedert in a trade this offseason.
"Teams around the league know Dallas Goedert is available in trade and the Eagles are willing to move him." Shorr-Parks said. "Feels more and more like Goedert’s time with the Eagles is coming to an end."
When healthy, Goedert is one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. Health always has been his biggest question and he only was able to appear in 10 games in the regular season in 2024. He was great, though, and had 496 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 42 catches over that stretch.
If it is the end of the line in Philadelphia for Goedert, hopefully he lands a nice opportunity elsewhere.
