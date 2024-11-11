Eagles Win 5th Straight, Demolish Cowboys TO Take Over First In NFC East
The Eagles drove a stake through the heart of the Cowboys with a mighty defense and a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde performance from Jalen Hurts, whipping Dallas at Jerry’s World, 34-6, for their first win in Dallas since Philly won the Super Bowl in 2017.
It was the Eagles’ fifth straight win and it allowed them to move into possession of first place in the NFC East by a half-game because the Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by one point. The Commanders (7-3) will visit Lincoln Financial Field to play the Eagles (7-2) on Thursday night.
Forget about the Cowboys. At 3-6, they are toast, left to play out the string with a backup quarterback and a running game that is anemic. They figure to own a top-10 draft pick this spring.
Garbage time came early, like with 12 minutes to go after the Eagles forced their fourth fumble of the game and Kenny Pickett mopped up the fourth quarter for the Eagles.
Philly’s defense, which came into the league ranked third overall, forced five turnovers and piled up three sacks while holding the Cowboys to just 146 total yards. They now have 10 forced turnovers in the last four games to climb into plus territory at +1 in the takeaway/giveaway department.
Linebacker Zack Baun forced two fumbles and now has three this season, all coming in the last three games. He also recovered a fumble off a strip-sack fumble forced by Bryce Huff.
The Eagles also got fumble recoveries from Milton Williams that set up the Eagles’ first score and rookie Cooper DeJean in the end zone, and a Zack Baun recovery of a fumble caused by a strip-sack by Bryce Huff. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a fourth-quarter interception, his second pick of the season.
Hurts made two early turnovers, throwing an interception to Travon Diggs in the end zone trying to get the ball to Dallas Goedert and losing a fumble that gave Dallas the ball at the 6-yard line.
But the defense stood tall, with Jalen Carter having a big stop on a third down run that lost two yard and the Cowboys settled for a field goal to get within one of the Eagles.
After his two mistakes, and giving up five sacks in the first half when he seemed to hold the ball too long, Hurts put Mr. Hyde to rest and turned into Dr. Jekyll.
He was out of the game by the fourth quarter, but not before completing 14-of-20 passes for 202 yards and a passer rating of 115.0. He threw touchdowns to Goedert and rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson.
Hurts also rushed for 56 yards on seven carries and two scores, giving him 10 on the season, which ranks second-most in the league behind Baltimore RB Derrick Henry. Hurts also now has 51 career touchdowns. Hurts has 16 total touchdowns in his last five games.
TURNING POINT
End of the first half drive. Hurts engineered a masterpiece, leading an 84-yard touchdown drive in just 85 seconds to give the Eagles a 14-6 lead at halftime. The score came with just 23 seconds left in the second quarter. The QB was 5-for-6 for 60 yards on the drive with a 24-yard run.
STUDS
Zack Baun. He had eight tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. It’s time for GM Howie Roseman to open contract negotiations with the linebacker.
Jalen Carter. His stuff on a third-and-goal run from the 4 on Rico Dawdle went for a two-yard loss and forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.
Cooper DeJean. The rookie continues to shine on defense. He made three tackles, recovered Zeke Elliott’s fumble into the end zone forced by Baun, and returned a punt 32 yards early in the third quarter to set the Eagles up at Dallas’ 37, field position the Eagles cashed.
Quinyon Mitchell. It was just business as usual for Mitchell. The Cowboys tested him a bit, but the rookie had all the answers.
A.J. Brown. The receiver battled a knee injury this week, but still had five catches for 109 yards.
Johnny Wilson. He made one catch, but it was for a 5-yard touchdown on third down. A rookie catches his first TD of his career, there’s no way he can’t be on this list.
DUDS
Special teams. This isn’t the first time Michael Clay’s units have shown up as dud and there were mistakes aplenty – all in the first half. To wit:
-KaVontae Turpin’s 47-yard kickoff return from deep in end zone after Eagles went up 7-0 gave the Cowboys good field position. They only had to travel 32 yards to get a 46-yard field goal to pull within 7-3.
-Penalties. Jack Stoll was called for holding on ensuing kickoff return after Dallas’ first score. Then, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. had block in back on the kickoff after Dallas cut it 7-6 with 1:48 to go in the half.
-Braden Mann had two punts that went into the end zone.
LOOSE ENDS
-Dallas Goedert’s touchdown catch was his first of the season.
-The Eagles connected for their 13th play of 40-plus yards when Hurts found Brown for 44 midway through the third quarter.
-Why did officials call offsetting personal fouls when it looked like Tyron Smith pushed Jalen Carter to the ground? Didn’t look like Carter did anything, other than perhaps instigate matters.
INJURIES
-Darius Slay injured his left ankle midway through the first quarter but returned early in the second quarter.
