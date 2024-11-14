Eagles Won't Face Commanders $97M Superstar On Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday night but they won't be at full strength.
Washington has shocked the football world this season and currently is 7-3 and in second place in the NFC East. The Commanders won just four games last season so they already are in a significantly better place.
The Commanders have completely turned things around already and because of this, they were buyers ahead of the Nov. 5 National Football League trade deadline. Washington wanted to bolster its secondary and landed superstar cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Lattimore won't take the field against the Eagles on Thursday, though, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Commanders ruled out CB Marshon Lattimore for Thursday night’s game vs. Eagles," Schefter said. "His Washington debut will wait."
Lattimore is dealing with a hamstring injury and hasn't made hit debut with the Commanders yet. After the Commanders and Eagles face off on Thursday, Washington's next game won't be until Nov. 24 against the Dallas Cowboys. That seems like a logical option for Lattimore to make his team debut.
He is one of the best cornerbacks in football and certainly is paid like it. Lattimore may not be on the field this week against the Eagles, but he will make Philadelphia's life more difficult in the division. The Eagles and Commanders are fighting for the top spot in the division and Lattimore certainly will give the Commanders a big boost.
