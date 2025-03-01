Eagles' Young Star Honored In Nigeria
Winning the Super Bowl comes with some perks.
Emerging Eagles' defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is back in his native Nigeria and was welcomed by the President of his home country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Ojomo shared pictures from the meeting on his social media Saturday morning.
"Grateful to be celebrated and welcomed by the President of my home country after winning the Super Bowl," Ojomo wrote. "Had a great conversation regarding the future of American football in Nigeria. Thank you for the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."
A native of Lagos, Ojomo, 23, moved to Santa Clara, California in 2009 when he just 8 years old after his mother received an offer to work at an internet technology company.
Unfortunate health issues with his sister sparked a move to Katy, Texas for the Ojomo family and ultimately Ojomo found his passion in football becoming an All-State hish school player. He enrolled at the University of Texas when he was just 16, an educational course dating back to his early days in Nigeria when he started kindergarten at 3 years old.
Ojomo was not only a good football player at Texas, he was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He was regarded as a bit undersized for a DT coming out of school at just under 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds, and ended up as a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2023.
Ojomo made the Eagles as a rookie, playing in eight games and 68 defensive snaps during his first pro season.
He took a big step forward under Vic Fangio this past season, becoming part of the Eagles' impressive defensive line rotation, playing all 21 games through the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City.
Of the 118 DTs who played enough to be ranked by Pro Football Focus in 2024-25, Ojomo finished No. 22 while playing 490 defensive snaps (including the playoffs). He recorded a sack in the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams and two tackles, including one for loss, in the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moving forward, Ojomo is expected to take on an even bigger role in his third NFL season with standout DT Milton Williams in line for a big pay raise in free agency.
