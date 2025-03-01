Eagles Today

Eagles' Young Star Honored In Nigeria

Eagles defensive tackle Mori Ojomo got to meet the president of his home country after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

John McMullen

Eagles DT Moro Ojomo meets Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Eagles DT Moro Ojomo meets Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. / Moro Ojomo/X.Com
In this story:

Winning the Super Bowl comes with some perks.

Emerging Eagles' defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is back in his native Nigeria and was welcomed by the President of his home country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ojomo shared pictures from the meeting on his social media Saturday morning.

"Grateful to be celebrated and welcomed by the President of my home country after winning the Super Bowl," Ojomo wrote. "Had a great conversation regarding the future of American football in Nigeria. Thank you for the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

A native of Lagos, Ojomo, 23, moved to Santa Clara, California in 2009 when he just 8 years old after his mother received an offer to work at an internet technology company.

Unfortunate health issues with his sister sparked a move to Katy, Texas for the Ojomo family and ultimately Ojomo found his passion in football becoming an All-State hish school player. He enrolled at the University of Texas when he was just 16, an educational course dating back to his early days in Nigeria when he started kindergarten at 3 years old.

Ojomo was not only a good football player at Texas, he was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He was regarded as a bit undersized for a DT coming out of school at just under 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds, and ended up as a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2023.

Ojomo made the Eagles as a rookie, playing in eight games and 68 defensive snaps during his first pro season.

He took a big step forward under Vic Fangio this past season, becoming part of the Eagles' impressive defensive line rotation, playing all 21 games through the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City.

Of the 118 DTs who played enough to be ranked by Pro Football Focus in 2024-25, Ojomo finished No. 22 while playing 490 defensive snaps (including the playoffs). He recorded a sack in the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams and two tackles, including one for loss, in the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moving forward, Ojomo is expected to take on an even bigger role in his third NFL season with standout DT Milton Williams in line for a big pay raise in free agency.

MORE NFL: Eagles Will Have A Difficult Decision To Make On 2022 First-Round Pick

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News