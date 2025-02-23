Eagles' Zack Baun Among 'Best Fits' For Surprising NFC Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have some serious talent heading to the open market in free agency.
Free agency will kick off across the league in March and Eagles linebacker Zack Baun likely will be one of the most sought-after players on the open market. Philadelphia was lucky to have Baun in 2024 and it would be great to have him back in 2025 after he was named to the first-team All-Pro.
If he doesn't return to Philadelphia, where will he go?
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke made a list of the five "best fits" for Baun and had the Los Angeles Rams on his list.
"The Los Angeles Rams replaced Aaron Donald with one of the most exciting young defensive fronts in football," Brooke said. "Now, they just need a legitimate linebacker at the second level to take their defense to the next level. Jared Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL with an absurd 89 pressures in his first season as a pro. Meanwhile, the Rams have found other key first- and second-year players up front who have shined in Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske.
"All that's missing is a versatile off-ball linebacker like Baun. Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom are both hitting free agency, leaving the Rams with a young Omar Speights as a presumed starter at one of the ILB spots. That leaves a clear opening for an established veteran like Baun. With more than $35 million in cap space to work with before a move to part with Cooper Kupp, the Rams have the financial flexibility to take a swing at a key free agent like the Eagles star."
It's somewhat surprising to hear about Los Angeles because of the fact that it has much bigger issues to deal with right now. The Rams have a lot of questions at quarterback right now. They will have to sort that out before making any other decisions.
