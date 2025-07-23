Eagles' Zack Baun On Potential Rookie Star: 'He's Gonna Be A Good Player'
PHILADELPHIA – August came early for Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Jihaad Campbell on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex.
“He won't hit the practice field until sometime in August,” was what defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thought back in the spring when discussing the talented rookie hybrid coming off March labrum surgery.
The ensuing progression over the summer break was good enough that Campbell beat the most optimistic August timeframe by just over a week by participating in the Eagles’ first training camp practice, albeit in a limited fashion.
Campbell had done some individual work in the spring so that part of the equation wouldn’t have been a surprise, but the Alabama product worked in liberally with fellow rookie Smael Mondon on the second-team defense in both 7-on-7 and team drills.
Limiting reps is still part of Campbell's rehab program so the full clear has not been sounded just yet.
The highlight for Campbell Wednesday was the rangy ‘backer sticking with speedy receiver Danny Gray on a drag route underneath. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee’s throw was a little behind Gray and that’s all Campbell needed to stop what’s usually an easy completion with a PBU.
“Jihaad looks good,” All-Pro LB Zack Baun said after the session. “Really, really good. Obviously, a physical specimen, very athletic dude. I think he missed out on some reps during the spring there that could have been beneficial to him, but he's not far behind.
“He's gonna be a good player."
Many have compared Campbell’s abilities to Baun’s toolbox, an impressive, well-rounded skill set that enabled Baun to finish top 5 in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting last season as an impressive, instinctual run-stopper, top-tier pass coverage LB, and impactful blitzer.
"I haven't seen him play. I don't know,” Baun said when asked if he and Campbell are similar. “But I'm gonna teach him whatever I know and all the tips and tricks. I'm not gonna be that vet that's holding stiff back because of the possibility he could take my spot.
“I don't care about any of that. I'm here to help this linebacker room be the best we can be."
For now, Wednesday’s first practice of the summer was a meaningful first step for Campbell. Baun and second-year player Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are still taking all the first-team reps together, with starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean starting camp on the PUP list as he continues his rehab from a torn patellar tendon.
If the talented Campbell keeps progressing expect a subpackage role at minimum for Week 1 against Dallas.
