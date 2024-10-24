Eagles Advised To Stay Away From $59 Million Star In Deadline Blockbuster
There will be plenty of chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia is 4-2 on the season and is starting to look like the team people hoped it would be in 2024. The Eagles have won their last two games and seem to be firing on all cylinders. The offense has started to click and the defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in each of the last two games.
Things are looking up for the Eagles, but the trade deadline is quickly approaching, and there will be plenty of rumors around the team. Philadelphia has until Nov. 5 to get a trade done if it wants to add, and the safety position has been one that has been talked about.
One player who has popped up as a fit is Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker, but FanSided's Jake Beckman advised the team to steer clear of him.
"Budda Baker is a good player," Beckman said. "He’s been with the Cardinals since 2017, and he’s been a Pro-Bowler six times and All-Pro three times. This isn’t about how the Eagles would perform with Baker; This is about who they currently have. Right now, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship are the Eagles starting safeties, and Sydney Brown is waiting in the wings. If Budda was traded to this team, he would have to go on the field immediately, which means C.J.G.J. or Blankenship would get sent to the bench...
"The bigger issue is the human element: it seems like C.J. takes just about everything personally. That’s totally fine and awesome as long as you can aim that kind of emotion in the right direction. If he got benched, there’s about a 99.9999 percent chance that he would take that personally. If he’s benched so a UDFA and a guy who just joined the team could play, it’d be like putting a pressure cooker filled with tetanus cover nails in the corner of the locker room. "
If Baker can help the Eagles, they should consider a deal. He is in the final year of a $59 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he is one of the best safeties in football. Philadelphia has a chance to make some noise this season and should go all in no matter the cost.
