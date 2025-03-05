Ex-Eagles All-Pro Breaks Silence After Reported Release
The Philadelphia Eagles have been pretty busy over the last few days.
On the bright side, Philadelphia handed superstar running back Saquon Barkley a contract extension on Tuesday to make him the highest-paid running back in National Football League history. After the dominant 2024 season that he had, he's certainly worth of the contract.
The Eagles just won their second Super Bowl title in team history and Barkley obviously was a massive reason why. He had arguably the most dominant season by a running back history and now he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Philadelphia had to make other tough decisions, though. It was reported on Monday that the Eagles would be releasing star cornerback Darius Slay. Reports followed on Tuesday that the team also will be releasing former All-Pro James Bradberry.
It was a roller coaster of a year for Bradberry. Some called for the team to move on from him last offseason, but the Eagles stuck by him. He missed the 2024 season after suffering an injury in training camp.
He discussed the reported news, as transcribed by PHLY's Zach Berman.
"James Bradberry: 'You know what? I'm glad I got to experience — one, I would say the Philadelphia Eagles fan base, greatest fan base in the world. I'm glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm going to always cherish these moments that I had, and I'm just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring,'" Berman shared.
A classy statement from a class player. Hopefully he finds success wherever he goes but no matter what he will always be an Eagles champion.
More NFL: Patriots Could Make 'Huge Splash' With Eagles 25-Year-Old Star