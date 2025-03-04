Patriots Could Make 'Huge Splash' With Eagles 25-Year-Old Star
There already has been a lot of chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles' pending free agents.
The Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX and unfortunately won't be able to bring the entire roster back in 2025. There's a handful of guys heading to the open market with Milton Williams being one of the most interesting. He had a breakout year with the Eagles and is one of the best pending free agent defensive linemen.
He made it clear after the Super Bowl that he would like to return, but he also talked about wanting a well-deserved raise. There's certainly a chance that he could return to town, but he should have a big market at least. One team that is expected to show interest in Williams is the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"I buzz I heard around Indy is the No. 1 priority for the Patriots is surrounding Drake Maye with more," Wolfe said. "More weapons, more protection, anything that can help him from a group that was among the bottom of the NFL in both those categories...One thing that I did hear in Indy was defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Eagles is a guy that we can keep an eye on in New England. They have a lot of cap space, 25 years old coming off a Super Bowl title, a good fit for their system. Maybe he's a guy on the defensive side Mike Vrabel and his staff makes a huge splash on."
William is going to get paid well this offseason and no one has more cap space than New England. It's not hard to see why they are a fit.
