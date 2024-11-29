Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler, Champion Predicted To Sign With Vikings In 2025
The 2024 National Football League season has been flying by.
It feels like just yesterday Training Camp was kicking off and yet now we are in Week 13 action and Thanksgiving just passed. There are just a few weeks left in the regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football.
The Eagles didn't start the season as they hoped to, but they have turned things around and are hoping to win their eighth straight game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, it's not too early to start looking ahead. Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of ways teams can improve right now, in free agency after the season, and the draft.
Once free agency arrives after the season, there will be plenty of former members of the Eagles looking for new opportunities. One player who will be on the open market is former Eagles Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz. He currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bleacher Report predicted he will land with the Minnesota Vikings after the season.
"2025 Free Agency: QB Carson Wentz," Bleacher Report said. "Presumably, the Vikings won't stick with Darnold beyond this season and will instead hand the baton to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. That's a great plan, but it would behoove Minnesota to have a veteran mentor in place.
"Carson Wentz may seem like an odd candidate to fill that role, but there are a couple of reasons why he would make sense. For one, he spent the 2022 season with Sean McVay and the (Los Angeles Rams). Kevin O'Connell is a McVay disciple, so Wentz would likely enter the building with some system familiarity. Secondly, the soon-to-be 32-year-old shouldn't be a threat to McCarthy. He's firmly in the backup stage of his career and can focus on teaching the young signal-caller—and he should have plenty to teach."
Wentz has been Patrick Mahomes' backup this year. Could he do the same in Minnesota in 2025?
