Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Somehow Is Available
There is a lot of talent still available in free agency looking for new homes.
We're at a point in the year when things start to slow down, for sure. Right now, the biggest story across the league is the impending schedule release. Things have already started to leak about some of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchups, but the entire schedule will be shared on Wednesday night.
Free agency always goes through ebbs and flows. The very beginning is a mad dash, then things get quiet, and eventually it will pick up once again as we approach training camp and eventually roster cuts. Over the course of the next few months, we'll see some deals trickle in, but things are quiet.
There's still a lot of talent on the board for the taking and one guy who surprisingly hasn't found a new home yet is former Eagles Pro Bowler Carson Wentz. He's a guy who was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and was an MVP candidate at one point, but has been a backup over the last couple of years. He's just 32 years old, though, and can help a team. But, the quarterback market has stalled out. One reason for this surely could be the fact that Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision. But, Wentz is a capable player who could help a team in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton made a list of eight quarterbacks who could help teams right now -- either in free agency or the trade market -- and had Wentz on the list.
"Once upon a time, Carson Wentz was on the rise as one of the league's young, promising signal-callers, but he bounced around after a five-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for a different team every season since 2021," Moton said. "Over the last two years, he has served as a backup to Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes, starting in only two games.
"Though Wentz has become a journeyman quarterback, he's 32 years old and still has a strong arm and mobility. If Rodgers retires, he would be the most appealing free-agent option because of his age and experience. At this stage of Wentz's career, he can be a high-end bridge-gap quarterback who provides a short-term offensive spark in the passing game. The 10th-year veteran has thrown for 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions in 98 games with 94 starts."
When will he land his next opportunity?