Ex-Eagles Star Among Top 'Free Agency Busts'
Like each year, there was a flurry of moves in free agency.
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is someone who ended up finding a new home. Philadelphia looked to improve the running back position and clearly made the right choice and landed former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley.
Barkley has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for and entered the team's Week 4 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He entered Week 4 action, leading the league with 351 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and 117 rushing yards per game. Clearly, the Eagles made the right choice.
Philadelphia had running back D'Andre Swift last season, but he signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. He impressed last year and earned his first Pro Bowl nod of his career. Swift racked up 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Although everything has worked out for the Eagles, that hasn't been the case for Chicago, as Swift was ranked among the top "free agency busts" by Bleacher Report's David Kenyon.
"For some reason, the Chicago Bears sprinted to the table with a three-year, $24 million offer for D'Andre Swift. It was literally one of the first reported free-agent signings in 2024," Kenyon said. "Didn't seem great then, doesn't look better now.
"Look, the offensive line is brutal at times. We can start with that acknowledgment, one that is all too familiar in Chicagoland. Through three games, though, Swift has mustered 68 yards on 37 carries. He's handled 10-plus attempts in each outing yet maxed out at 30 yards. Swift's tendency to bounce outside in hopes of a more explosive run has become both prevalent and problematic."
Hopefully, things turn around for him. He certainly looked good in Week 4 for the Bears, with 93 rush yards and 72 receiving yards. Hopefully, he will be able to carry that momentum for the rest of the season.
