Ex-Eagles Star Has Devastating Prediction For Jalen Carter
The Philadelphia Eagles have an AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award candidate for the 2025 season on their hands.
Linebacker Zack Baun was a finalist for the award in 2024 but didn’t land it. He very well could be in the mix once again for it in 2025, but another guy who is likely going to be talked about a lot in 2025 is 24-year-old defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Carter has taken the league by storm over the last two years. In 2024, he earned a Pro Bowl nod and also made the Second-Team All-Pro. Carter appeared in 16 games and finished the year with six passes defended, two forced fumbles, 4 1/2 sacks, 42 total tackles, and 16 quarterback hits. These numbers don't fully tell the story as well. Carter was dominant to the point that he rarely saw just one defender lined up across from him.
He’s been so good that Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald even called him his replacement this season.
One thing that should excite fans as well is that former Eagles star Jeremiah Trotter joined 94 WIP Sports Radio and said he's heard that Carter doesn't know how to play the position, which could be a sign that even more is coming from him in 2025 and beyond.
"Nothing he's doing surprises me," Trotter said. "Word is on the street, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. From guys I talk to inside, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. He’s just playing off of raw talent. The sky is the limit for this kid, I'm excited about his future."
If that's true and he can take another step in 2025, that will be devastating for opposing offenses. He's already a game-breaker but to hear that he's doing it on talent to this point rather than knowing the position is shocking. What about when he does know the position?
