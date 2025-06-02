Eagles Legend Blasts Jalen Hurts Ranking, Josh Allen
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall quarterbacks in football in Jalen Hurts.
Hurts helped lead the way for Philadelphia in 2024 all the way to Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles won their second Super Bowl title in team history and Hurts took home the Super Bowl Most Valuable Players honors.
While this is the case, he certainly has still been viewed as a polarizing figure among quarterbacks. Some rank him as one of the top signal-callers in the game, while also have been pretty passionate in saying otherwise.
Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked Hurts as the No. 5 quarterback in the league and that helped get the discussion going about where he lands in the overall scheme of things. Where Hurts lands in the quarterback rankings has been a hot topic in general over the last few months that even has been talked about by current and former teammates.
There was a time in which Darius Slay said he didn't think Hurts was among the elite quarterbacks in the game along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. DeVonta Smith said otherwise.
Eagles legend Brandon Graham joined 94WIP Sports Radio and gave his perspective and made it clear that he doesn't think Pro Football Focus ranked him high enough.
"Well, I think about how they are always trying to talk about the Eagles and having us as the underdog," Graham said. "So, it don't surprise me that we still the underdogs even though we won last year. He's slayed all of those quarterbacks. But, we going to keep it quiet. Keep it cute and classy...When he's done, hopefully they're giving him his flowers because I don't expect them to this season...
"You've got Josh Allen who's been to the (AFC Championship) every year but just can't seem to beat Mahomes. You know what I'm saying? He can't seem to beat Mahomes. But, that boy Jalen had been to the Super Bowl. MVP...That boy Jalen Hurts came back and went to the Super Bowl again when Josh Allen definitely hasn't even been able to sniff it and it's like okay. They just like who they like, man."
More NFL: Saquon Barkley Joined Donovan McNabb In Eagles History