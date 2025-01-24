NFL Legend Loves Eagles' Jalen Carter: 'My Replacement Is Here'
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have bright future.
Philadelphia is one win away from making a return trip to the Super Bowl and this team should be able to contend for years to come. The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball and although they could lose some pieces in free agency, Philadelphia has a good chunk of its core locked up for the foreseeable future.
The Eagles' championship window is wide open. One of the reasons why the Eagles have been able to turn things around this season is because the defense has taken a massive step forward. Philadelphia's defense is the best in the league and right at the center of that is second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
He's a budding superstar and it sounds like former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald seems to think so too. Former Eagles star running back LeSean McCoy said on "The Facility" he spoke to Donald recently and he had nothing but praise for Carter.
"I had a chance to speak to Aaron Donald yesterday, one of my good friends, one of my best friends," McCoy said. "You know what he said. He said 'Shady, I haven't watched football like that in a long time, he said that guy Jalen Carter, bro, my replacement is here.'"
That's some pretty high praise from a future Hall of Famer like Donald. He was the most dominant defensive player in the NFL for years and finished his career with three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and eight first-team All-Pro nods.
If Carter can end up being anywhere Donald, the Eagles will be in a good place.
