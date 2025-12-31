Eagles' Jalen Carter Provides Major Update On Himself

The Philadelphia Eagles got some much-needed firepower back into the lineup ahead of the team's Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Jalen Carter, who had been out since Nov. 28, returned to game action for the first time in a month and looked like his typical, dominant self. Carter recorded a sack and blocked a critical extra point in the 13-12 win.

Carter had been out due to shoulder issues that got bad enough to the point where he couldn't do push-ups earlier in the season. Now, he looks rejuvenated and clearly can lift his arms better at this point in the season, as shown by the blocked field goal. Don't just take that from a writer. Carter himself said in the aftermath of the contest that he's "way better" than he had.

The Eagles are trending up

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates a stop with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“They felt good,” Carter said of his shoulders. “Like, way better than before. I guess that shot really did its thing.”

If the Eagles want to make a deep run this season, they're going to need everyone playing at a high level, like last year. Carter arguably is the best defensive player on the Eagles in general. That's not to say there isn't some high-powered talent. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean arguably should both be All-Pros this season. Zack Baun has had a meteoric rise with the Eagles over the last two seasons. But that just goes to show how good Carter is. When he is healthy and playing at his best, there is no one better.

The fact that he said that he's already feeling better than he did earlier in the season should be a scary thought for opposing teams. Philadelphia's defense was already clicking, even with Carter hurt. Now, he's healthy and made an immediate impact as the Eagles got past the Bills. The Eagles' offense struggled in the second half against Buffalo, but it didn't even matter. Philadelphia's defense is that good, especially when Carter is healthy and leading the charge.

