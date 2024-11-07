Ex-Eagles Star Predicted To Land With Falcons After Tumultuous Year
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline now is behind us.
It has been an interesting season that has been filled with many ups and downs. We are now in Week 10 of the season somehow. It has already been a good season and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking like one of the top teams in the NFC.
Philadelphia has won four straight games and currently is 6-2 on the season. The Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with a chance to move to 7-2.
It's been an interesting season, and one former member of the Eagles was one of the most talked-about players in football for much of the first half of the season. Former Eagles star Haason Reddick was holding out from the New York Jets but recently finally returned to the field.
He now is seeing action with the Jets, but he may not stick around in the long term. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top free agents for this upcoming offseason, with the trade deadline now behind us. He had Reddick at No. 9 and mentioned the Atlanta Falcons as a fit.
"When on the field and at his best, Haason Reddick is one of the most disruptive edge-rushers in the NFL," Knox said. "His highly publicized holdout from the Jets ended two weeks ago, and the 30-year-old has already made an impact for New York. In two games this season, Reddick has recorded a half-sack, a quarterback hit, and three quarterback pressures. Last season with the Eagles, he amassed 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 35 quarterback pressures...
"The Falcons should be eager to add Reddick, even if their cap situation ($8.6 million in projected space) is potentially problematic. Atlanta is hoping to become a perennial contender with Kirk Cousins at quarterback but has struggled to pressure opposing passers this season. Atlanta's defense has recorded just nine sacks in nine games."
It's too early to think about free agency, but this move does sound like it could make sense.
More NFL: Eagles Trending Towards Getting Massive Upgrade For Cowboys Game