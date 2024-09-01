Ex-Eagles Star Ranked Among Players With Most To Lose Entering 2024 Season
Will the former Philadelphia Eagles star land a new contract in the near future?
It's unclear at this point.
Linebacker Haason Reddick was an absolute star for the Eagles over the last two seasons. He was named a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons with the Eagles and was named an All-Pro in 2022. Reddick also finished in fourth place in the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022.
Reddick was everything the Eagles could've asked for over the last two years, but Philadelphia traded him to the New York Jets this offseason as he's looking for a large new deal.
He hasn't reported to the Jets yet as the two sides haven't come to terms on a new deal. At this point, it doesn't seem like a new contract is coming from the Jets. It's unclear what will happen, but Reddick was ranked among the top 2025 free agents heading into the 2024 season by Bleacher Report.
"Pass-rushers always dray interest in free agency, and Haason Reddick should be the top name available if he hits the open market," Bleacher Report said. "That's currently a big 'if' because the 29-year-old desperately wants a new deal from the New York Jets...
"Reddick's value will depend heavily on whether he actually plays in 2024 and for whom. He recorded 27 sacks over the past two seasons and has had four straight years of double-digit sack production. While Reddick will turn 30 in September, he should still command a contract similar to the two-year, $49 million contract Danielle Hunter received this offseason—assuming he plays and plays well. Projected Contract Value: Two Years, $53 Million."
Reddick is one of the best linebackers in football, but if he holds out into the season it could drastically impact the new deal he ultimately gets. He has a tough decision to make.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Cowboys Starter Due To James Bradberry Injury Concern