Eagles Could Sign Cowboys Starter Due To James Bradberry Injury Concern
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Philadelphia Eagles make another move or two in the coming days.
We officially are less than a week away from the Eagles kicking off Week 1 action against the Green Bay Packers. Philadelphia will begin the new season on Friday, September 6th in Brazil but there still are some questions swirling around the team.
Philadelphia had to cut down its roster to 53 players earlier in the week and one decision that surprised some people was the Eagles keeping cornerback/safety, James Bradberry. Although he had a down year in 2023, he has shown some promise at safety and Philadelphia kept him around to be a dependable veteran presence on the roster.
Unfortunately, he suffered a lower-body injury and will miss roughly two months of action. The Eagles seemed to be thin at safety and now could make a move in free agency.
There are a few players available that could make sense for Philadelphia right now with former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse making plenty of sense. He spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys and was a starter for the majority of his time with the team.
He appeared in 16 games last season and started 13 games. Throughout the campaign, he had one interception, four passes defended, 1 1/2 sacks, and 72 total tackles.
If the Eagles want to make an addition, they should look no further than Kearse right now.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star Linked To Ravens In Proposed Blockbuster Prediction