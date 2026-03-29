Joint Practices in Foxborough? Eagles and Revived Patriots Eye Preseason Reunion With An A.J. Brown Twist
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Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has had preliminary discussions with his New England counterpart, Mike Vrabel, about the possibility of joint practices during training camp this summer, ahead of a preseason game, likely in Foxborough, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The two organizations had a similar setup before Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX-winning season.
That was pre-Vrabel in New England, when the Patriots were in the midst of a rebuild. Last season, the Patriots rebounded in historic fashion, improving from 4-13 to 14-3 for a 10-win turnaround. They won the AFC Championship before falling to Seattle in Super Bowl LX.
There are two other notable tweaks to the potential joint sessions between the Eagles and Patriots.
New England has officially moved into its state-of-the-art New Balance Athletics Center last week, after previously housing its offices inside Gillette Stadium.
The 160,000-square-foot facility sits next to Gillette and overlooks the team’s practice fields and is a massive upgrade for the Pats.
Changing Sides?
The far more intriguing aspect, however, is which team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown would be practicing for.
The Eagles star has been a central figure in trade rumors this offseason, something tied to Brown's issues with a run-heavy offense. The Patriots have shown the strongest interest in the superstar and still have a need for a game-changing wideout who could help emerging quarterback Drake Maye after even the signing of Romeo Doubs.
Brown and Vrabel are close from their shared time in Tennessee, and talk of a Brown trade is likely to gain momentum again after June 1, when the Eagles can spread out a significant $40 million-plus salary-cap hit over two years.
The organizations would need NFL approval for any joint practices in August, but that’s generally a straightforward process. Teams also prefer to minimize travel when possible, which makes geographically convenient matchups like the Eagles and Patriots a common one.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen