Joint Practices in Foxborough? Eagles and Revived Patriots Eye Preseason Reunion With An A.J. Brown Twist

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has had preliminary discussions with his New England counterpart, Mike Vrabel, about the possibility of joint practices during training camp this summer, ahead of a preseason game, likely in Foxborough, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Romeo Doubs; staff moves into stunning New Balance Athletics Center; setting up NFL meeting in AZ; preliminary talks for joint practice; eyes on Tigers, developmental QBs; Patriots Hall meeting etc.) https://t.co/foZOAP4lvT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 29, 2026

The two organizations had a similar setup before Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

That was pre-Vrabel in New England, when the Patriots were in the midst of a rebuild. Last season, the Patriots rebounded in historic fashion, improving from 4-13 to 14-3 for a 10-win turnaround. They won the AFC Championship before falling to Seattle in Super Bowl LX.

There are two other notable tweaks to the potential joint sessions between the Eagles and Patriots.

New England has officially moved into its state-of-the-art New Balance Athletics Center last week, after previously housing its offices inside Gillette Stadium.

The 160,000-square-foot facility sits next to Gillette and overlooks the team’s practice fields and is a massive upgrade for the Pats.

Changing Sides?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The far more intriguing aspect, however, is which team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown would be practicing for.

The Eagles star has been a central figure in trade rumors this offseason, something tied to Brown's issues with a run-heavy offense. The Patriots have shown the strongest interest in the superstar and still have a need for a game-changing wideout who could help emerging quarterback Drake Maye after even the signing of Romeo Doubs.

Brown and Vrabel are close from their shared time in Tennessee, and talk of a Brown trade is likely to gain momentum again after June 1, when the Eagles can spread out a significant $40 million-plus salary-cap hit over two years.

The organizations would need NFL approval for any joint practices in August, but that’s generally a straightforward process. Teams also prefer to minimize travel when possible, which makes geographically convenient matchups like the Eagles and Patriots a common one.