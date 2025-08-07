Ex-Eagles Star Removed From Practice With Serious Injury
It was a rough day over with the Houston Texans on Thursday.
Houston acquired star safety CJ-Gardner Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in a trade that sent offensive lineman Kenyon Green over to Philadelphia. Gardner-Johnson is coming off a season in which he racked up six interceptions in 16 games while helping to secure Philadelphia's defense en route to Super Bowl LIX.
Gardner-Johnson has been outspoken since he was traded to Houston. Eagles fans certainly are familiar with him and how outspoken he can be after spending two of the last three seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles made it clear that they traded him more so as a way to save some cap space, than anything else with the player himself.
Houston landed a star who can help out the defense, but now the franchise is holding its breath as it waits to find out if he'll be able to play.
Former Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson carted off Texans' practice field with apparent injury
Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field at practice on Thursday for the Houston and ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime gave the latest update on the former Eagles star.
"During a scrimmage at the Greenbrier Resort, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went to tackle wideout John Metchie III," Bien-Aime said. "After making contact, Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground; he was unable move his lower right leg and writhed in pain as the entire practice fell silent. Players and coaches eventually surrounded Gardner-Johnson, and the medical staff helped him get on the cart. Gardner-Johnson was unable to put any pressure on his right leg.
"This could potentially be a devastating blow to a secondary full of ball hawks that had All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Calen Bullock and nickel Jalen Pitre, who led the Texans to the second-most interceptions last season (19). Gardner-Johnson's 18 career interception was supposed to fit seamlessly...With Gardner-Johnson potentially out for a while, the Texans will lean on safety M.J. Stewart or safety Russ Yeast to replace him. Also, Pitre has experience at safety, as he played it from 2022 to '23. The wild card is Jimmie Ward, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list and had legal issues in June."
As of writing, it hasn't been revealed exactly how long Gardner-Johnson will be out. Hopefully, the injury wasn't as serious as initially expected.
More NFL: Eagles Star On Trade Block? Not So Fast