Eagles Star On Trade Block? Not So Fast
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made one trade in training camp. Could another be on the way?
One thing about the National Football League -- and professional sports as a whole -- is that there is significantly more speculation and chatter out there then deals that will ever get done. There is so much fan interest out there in each team that it leads to dreams of which players could end up elsewhere. Most of it is just noise. You'll see things out there that are signs of real deals to come, but most of the time, deals come out of nowhere.
NFL general managers move much quieter than social media analysts, for the most part. Sometimes that's not the case, but still, there's always more chatter out there and it never ends. The Eagles came out of nowhere, for example, to acquire cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders recently in exchange for Thomas Booker IV. That's not something you're going to see speculated about for the most part.
It's always the stars and where someone should go. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote up a column highlighting one player from each team that should be put on the trade block.
Eagles star continues to be discussed in unlikely trade speculation
For the Eagles, Knox floated tight end Dallas Goedert.
"Philly should circle back and see what sort of offers it can get before the start of the regular season," Knox said. "While Goedert can be a key piece of the offensive puzzle at times, the Eagles have other options at tight end. They added Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant this offseason and saw flashes from Grant Calcaterra (298 yards, 1 TD) last year.
"Goedert's restructure makes it easier for the Eagles to keep a surplus of tight ends in 2025, and trading him would only save $1.3 million in cap space. However, the impending 2026 free agent no longer appears to be a franchise centerpiece, and he's the tight end most likely to bring valuable draft capital back in a trade."
This was a popular talking point earlier in the offseason up until the Eagles restructured his deal. Since then, both sides have made it clear that they are excited to continue the partnership for another year. Speculation is fun and exciting, but this one just isn't happening. Back around the NFL Draft a deal seemed likely, but not now.