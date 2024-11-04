Ex-Eagles Star Roasts Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles earned their fourth straight win on Sunday as they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville entered the season with very high hopes and many predicted that it would be a playoff team. Clearly, that hasn’t been the case this season, though, as the Jaguars now are 2-7 after losing to Philadelphia.
The Eagles earned the big win and now are 6-2 on the season and right behind the Washington Commanders for the top spot in the NFC East. Although it’s great the Eagles came away with the win, it certainly wasn’t pretty.
Philadelphia almost let the game slip away and ended up winning the contest, 28-23. At the end of the day, the win is the only thing that matters for the standings but there were points left on the board leading some to question the decision-making of the team.
Former Eagles star linebacker Seth Joyner even roasted head coach Nick Sirianni on social media during the contest.
“It’s official out HC is an idiot,” Joyner posted followed by a handful of emojis.
There were some decisions made that were somewhat surprising, but the Eagles ended up overcoming it and earning another win.
Things are looking up for the Eagles and they will hit the road with a tough matchup ahead of them on Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys now.
