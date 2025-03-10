Ex-Eagles Star Signing With Buccaneers After Rollercoaster 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles traded Haason Reddick ahead of the 2024 National Football League season and it certainly was the right decision.
Reddick was great for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023. He racked up 27 sacks over that stretch and was named a Pro Bowler in each season. Reddick landed a three-year, $45 million deal with Philadelphia and lived up to it over his two years in town.
The Eagles cut ties with him in a trade with the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season. He was dealt for a conditional third-round pick. Things didn't work out for New York, though. Reddick held out and only played in 10 games for the Jets. After the 27 sacks over two seasons with the Eagles, he had just one sack for the Jets in 2024.
Reddick now will be playing elsewhere in 2025. The National Football League's legal tampering period began Monday afternoon and Reddick quickly landed a reported $14 million deal over one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a one year deal for $14mil with $12mil guaranteed with the Buccaneers," Rapoport said. "Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus."
It was an odd season for the former Eagles star but it certainly seems like teams around the league think Reddick can still play. Reddick was the first notable free agent to land a new deal once the legal tampering period opened. Will he return to form in 2025?