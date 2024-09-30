Ex-Packers $92 Million Star Should Be Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have 13 days until they take the field again in Week 5 action against the Cleveland Browns.
Over that stretch, the Eagles need to take a hard look at the roster and see if any changes are needed in the short-term. Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and has high hopes for the campaign, but can't let it get away from the team this early.
The Eagles have plenty of talent, and injuries have hurt the team this season, but more work should be done. There are some intriguing free agents available, and now is the time to bring one in. If the Eagles were to sign someone, they would have almost two weeks to get acclimated before game action if they were on the active roster. The Eagles always could bring someone in on the practice squad.
If the Eagles want to make an addition, they should consider signing former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. He is just 33 years old and, at one point, was one of the best offensive linemen in football. He didn't see much time over the last three seasons due to injuries, but he is seemingly healthy now and looking for an opportunity.
Philadelphia should be the team that gives him one. The Eagles are a run-heavy squad, and adding more depth with All-Pro upside should be a no-brainer. At one point, he was a superstar with a $92 million deal, and now he could be had at a significant discount. Why not at this point? The Eagles have the funds needed.
