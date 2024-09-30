Speculation Building Eagles Should Sign Cowboys WR
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-2 on the young season but have a little bit of time to get back on track ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia has its bye week in Week 5 and now can regroup after an inconsistent start to the season. There have been some great positives -- especially running back Saquon Barkley -- but also some negatives.
The Eagles need to figure some things out and hopefully get healthy ahead of their clash against the Browns in a few weeks.
With each passing week, it gets more clear about what each team needs to add to improve. Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list each week of every team's biggest weaknesses with solutions right now, in free agency next offseason, and also the draft.
Philadelphia could use another boost at receiver, and Bleacher Report mentioned Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks as a fit for next offseason in free agency.
"2025 Free Agency: WR Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys," Bleacher Report said. "Philadelphia could use a third wide receiver right now, and the organization has been looking for one over the last year, but the search hasn't yielded many results. Luckily, the front office is currently projected to have about $31.8 million of cap space to help solve this problem in the offseason, per Over The Cap.
"Cooks has proved to be effective in a complementary role, racking up 54 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns as the No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb in Dallas last year. Granted, the 31-year-old would be stepping into a smaller role, but he could be an effective deep threat alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith."
Cooks has been a great receiver throughout his career. He has six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Maybe he could be an option for the Eagles. They certainly will get a good look at him this season in division matchups.
