Ex-Packers Superstar Could Be Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have the 10th-most cap space remaining across football with training camp nearly here.
There will understandably be a lot of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks as free agents who have been holding out for new opportunities start to sign contracts and teams trim rosters down.
Philadelphia will be no different to the rest of the league and will have to make some tough decisions, but also should be considering options to add. With just under $25 million remaining in cap space, the Eagles could make at least one significant addition to the roster.
If the Eagles do want to add a little more depth, one player they should consider is former Green Bay Packers All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari.
He has appeared in just 13 total games over the last three seasons but it seems like he will be ready to go once the 2024 season kicks off unless he suffers a setback in his injury recovery.
Philadelphia already has one of the best offensive lines in football, but it could never hurt to add someone of Bakhtiari's caliber at a discount. He was named an All-Pro in five straight seasons from 2016-20 before injuries started to slow him down.
The Eagles are a team that relies heavily on the run so it wouldn't hurt to add offensive line depth anyway. But, if Bakhtiari is fully healthy and even looks a little bit like he used to, he could bring in a lot of value without breaking the bank.
At this point in the offseason, some veterans will start to fly off the board in free agency. Bakhtiari will find another opportunity soon and it would make sense if it was with Philadelphia.
