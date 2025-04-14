NFL Expert Has Bold Prediction For Eagles' Top 2 Picks
If you love National Football League prospects, this time of the year is good for you.
The NFL season obviously is over -- and ended in triumph for the Philadelphia Eagles -- and now we are at point in transition. Free agency opened and the majority of the big signings of the offseason are already done.
There surely will be some trades, but most of the biggest transactions of the offseason involving veteran players have already happened. There will be chatter and noise for the next few months, but who knows how many actual moves will happen.
The next big thing that is going to happen is the NFL Draft. It will begin on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin and the Eagles' first pick will come at No. 32 barring a trade after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
What could the Eagles do?
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter shared a column in which he predicted each team's first two picks. For the Eagles, he predicted that the team will address the defensive line with their first pick with Walter Nolen and add receiver Jaylin Lane with their second pick.
"Round 1: No. 32 overall: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss," Reuter said. "Round 2: No. 64 overall: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech. The reigning Super Bowl champions don't have a lot of weaknesses and are typically aggressive when moving up for players to fit their roster, so I see them grabbing the explosive Nolen, whom they might have to trade up for, to fill Milton Williams' former 3- and/or 5-technique spot on the defensive line.
"Lane's speed and quickness make him a great fit to share slot duties with DeVonta Smith; despite his smallish frame (5-9 3/4, 191), Lane does not shy away from contact after the catch."
Taking a someone like Nolen to help fill some of the team's offseason losses isn't shocking. A receiver in the second round would be great, but would be more surprising. Safety or tight end seem like bigger needs, but why not?