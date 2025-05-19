'Explosive' Patriots Rookie Compared To Legendary Eagles Running Back
The Patriots might have something in TreVeyon Henderson.
New England used a second-round pick on the Ohio State product, who was viewed as one of the best running backs available in the 2025 NFL Draft. Experts have praised Henderson for his well-rounded game, including his proficiencies in running, receiving, and pass blocking.
In fact, in a recent conversation with Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard, longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell compared Henderson to one of the best players in Philadelphia Eagles history.
"One of my favorite guys in the draft," Cosell said of Henderson. "And you know why he was one of my favorite guys, and I guarantee for Mike Vrabel, this meant something, and it might have meant a lot. I thought he was the best pass protection back in the draft, hands down. This guy is a man when it comes to pass protection, and we all know he's explosive. I mean, it's funny. I came away watching him, and this might be crazy. You'll remember this because you've been around for a few years, like I have. Maybe younger fans won't remember this. I came away feeling that they were kind of shades of Brian Westbrook in his game because he's explosive.
"He's a very good receiver. There's a physicality to the way he plays. You can watch him in pass protection. And I'm trying to remember, I'm going to pull out my notes, because I think I made a note of it. Let's see. Oh, it was against Kobe King of Penn State, who, I believe, was drafted. And there were times he just put him on the ground in pass protection. And, you know, he also on a Will Howard-designed run, he laid out Jaylen Reed, who's a safety who was drafted for Penn State. I mean, I guarantee that that was one reason they drafted him.
"Obviously, he's explosive. He can take it to the house on any given play. And he's a very good receiver. So he's a complete player. But he's a man. And, you know, I think Vrabel's trying to create ... an atmosphere of toughness, competitiveness, take no prisoners, you know. And Henderson is that guy."
The Patriots would be thrilled if Henderson develops into even an approximation of Westbrook.
In nine NFL seasons (eight with the Eagles), Westbrook racked up 6,335 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns along with 442 catches for 3,940 yards and 30 scores. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and one First-Team All-Pro selection.
