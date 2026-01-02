Eagles 28-Year-Old Hints At Retirement Timeline

There are a lot of feel-good stories on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster.

One of the biggest ones certainly is offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. The 28-year-old All-Pro is in his sixth season in the National Football League. Mailata, who played rugby in Australia, came over to the National Football League without football experience and developed from a raw prospect to a clear-cut All-Pro and one of the very best offensive linemen in the NFL. You can't really ask for much more out of a player.

The 28-year-old has been a dream for the Eagles but how long will he last with the team, though? Mailata inked a three-year, $66 million extension with the Eagles and is under contract through the 2028 season. He insinuated that his playing career may not last much longer than his current contract, though, as shared by Cayden Steele of NJ Advance Media.

The Eagles star had surprising comments about retirement

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) blocks New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I care a lot, man,” Mailata said, as transcribed by Steele. “I care a lot because I only have so long to play this game, man. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you can play another five years.’ Yeah, (explicit). I’m already in the phase of bringing the next guy along with me. Who’s it gonna be? I can’t tell you, but it’s a high standard playing in this city, so just gotta keep that going. And for me it’s just, I want the best for those boys. I am always going to root for the underdog.”

It's intriguing to hear Mailata insinuating that he won't be around in the NFL in five seasons. Now, this isn't a guarantee of anything at this point, but it still is interesting to hear.

As of right now, the Eagles have Mailata under contract for three more seasons. Could that be it for him? Now that Mailata has insinuated that five years may not be in the cards, he's going to be someone worth watching very closely moving forward.

