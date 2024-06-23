Fifth-Round Frenzy Has Cooled For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Consider the 2024 Eagles a cautionary tale when penciling in Day 3 draft picks.
There was a heightened excitement surrounding Philadelphia’s three fifth-round selections this year fueled by opportunity with the kicker of familiarity for one of the trio: linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of a former franchise great Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
The younger Trotter proved to be an instinctive prospect at Clemson and was the 2024 fifth-round middle child for Philadelphia at No. 155 overall, taken three spots after Texas A&M receiver/returner Ainias Smith (No. 152) and 17 slots before Michigan offensive guard Trevor Keegan (No. 172).
One of the deepest teams in football the Eagles happen to have obvious needs at off-ball LB, slot receiver, and right guard, sparking many to notice the potential fits and the paths to playing time for all three.
Reality struck in the form of OTAs and minicamp where the group was started very slowly. However, that doesn’t mean that the organization isn’t high on the potential of all three players.
Day 3 picks are generally Day 3 picks for a reason and all three obviously need more time to develop vs. assuming three Puka Nacua-s were in the fold immediately.
In the case of Trotter, the Eagles see him as a future MLB and that’s going to be the domain of either Nakobe Dean or Devin White in 2024.
Smith isn’t even in Parris Campbell’s rear-view mirror at this stage as the WR3 after getting off to a slow start in the offseason while working through his recovery from a stress fracture discovered at the combine. He suffered from a case of the dropsies both as a returner and receiver and Smith seemed to be pressing a bit to open eyes when he did get on the field.
Keegan, a team captain and long-time starting left guard for the 2024 national champion Wolverines, was started slowly by OL coach Jeff Stoutland, who kept him at his college position and didn’t even begin the cross-training, at least in the sessions open to the media. He also missed some time with an undisclosed left leg injury.
More so the June signing of veteran Mac Scharping and the willingness to move the nearly 6-foot-8 Mekhi Becton inside indicate that Keegan isn’t even a contingency right now if presumptive, unproven RG starter Tyler Steen falters this summer.
