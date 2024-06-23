Eagles Today

Fifth-Round Frenzy Has Cooled For Eagles

Many Eagles Fans had high hopes for Philadelphia's three fifth-round picks contributing immediately. The trio started slowly this spring.

John McMullen

Eagles OG Trevor Keegan
Eagles OG Trevor Keegan / John McMullen/Eagles SI
PHILADELPHIA - Consider the 2024 Eagles a cautionary tale when penciling in Day 3 draft picks.

There was a heightened excitement surrounding Philadelphia’s three fifth-round selections this year fueled by opportunity with the kicker of familiarity for one of the trio: linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of a former franchise great Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

The younger Trotter proved to be an instinctive prospect at Clemson and was the 2024 fifth-round middle child for Philadelphia at No. 155 overall, taken three spots after Texas A&M receiver/returner Ainias Smith (No. 152) and 17 slots before Michigan offensive guard Trevor Keegan (No. 172). 

One of the deepest teams in football the Eagles happen to have obvious needs at off-ball LB, slot receiver, and right guard, sparking many to notice the potential fits and the paths to playing time for all three.

Reality struck in the form of OTAs and minicamp where the group was started very slowly. However, that doesn’t mean that the organization isn’t high on the potential of all three players. 

Day 3 picks are generally Day 3 picks for a reason and all three obviously need more time to develop vs. assuming three Puka Nacua-s were in the fold immediately.

In the case of Trotter, the Eagles see him as a future MLB and that’s going to be the domain of either Nakobe Dean or Devin White in 2024.

Smith isn’t even in Parris Campbell’s rear-view mirror at this stage as the WR3 after getting off to a slow start in the offseason while working through his recovery from a stress fracture discovered at the combine. He suffered from a case of the dropsies both as a returner and receiver and Smith seemed to be pressing a bit to open eyes when he did get on the field. 

Keegan, a team captain and long-time starting left guard for the 2024 national champion Wolverines, was started slowly by OL coach Jeff Stoutland, who kept him at his college position and didn’t even begin the cross-training, at least in the sessions open to the media. He also missed some time with an undisclosed left leg injury.

More so the June signing of veteran Mac Scharping and the willingness to move the nearly 6-foot-8 Mekhi Becton inside indicate that Keegan isn’t even a contingency right now if presumptive, unproven RG starter Tyler Steen falters this summer.

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

