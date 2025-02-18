First Five: Potential Options For The Eagles At No. 32 Overall
PHILADELPHIA - Projecting anything at No. 32 in the NFL Draft is an exercise in futility even after the first few phases of free agency highlight an organization's offseason plans.
With the Eagles, it's even tougher because the most likely scenario of all with Howie Roseman is moving around.
The last time Roseman had No. 32 overall, the final selection in the first round, was the Lamar Jackson pick in 2018.
The Eagles weren't in the market for a quarterback at the time and Baltimore coveted the fifth-year option at the game's most important position so Roseman was able to move down, pick up a future second-round pick, and ultimately get back up to secure star tight end Dallas Goedert at No. 49 overall
The mechanics involved Philadelphia trading Nos. 32 and No. 132 to the Ravens in exchange for No. 52, No. 125, and a 2019 second-round pick before dealing 52 and 169 again to the Ravens in exchange for No. 49 where they secured Goedert, who has developed into one of the better tight ends in the NFL.
For this exercise, the goal is to identify possibilities for the Super Bowl LIX champions if they so stay put this time around.
Considering Roseman's foundational philosophy of building the offensive and defensive fronts first, the realization that this draft is deep in the top 50 or so in defensive front seven options at the same time the Eagles could lose edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency, the focus should be there, maybe with a Goedert-like outlier at TE mixed in.
Here's five possibilities:
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
A bigger, more physical edge Sawyer could be exactly what the doctor ordered if the Eagles lose Sweat. He's a power-based option with a high football IQ from a winning culture to complement the returning trio of Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Bryce Huff.
TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Williams is on track for a $20M AAV deal in free agency and Roseman understands what the future holds with Jalen Carter and perhaps Jordan Davis. That could mean turning it over and replacing a big-money deal with a cost-effective rookie contract.
Sanders is a long and leaner interior pass rusher who should excel in the one-on-one matchups Carter's presence will provide. Sanders is also a high-effort player who will resonate with Vic Fangio.
Joshua Farmer, DT, Ohio State
If the Eagles want a little more bulk inside, Sawyer's teammate with the national champions could be the answer. Farmer is a two-way DT who is more of a push-the-pocket collapser as a pass rusher coupled with the ability to handle double teams to keep the linebackers free.
Josiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan
Stewart is an undersized speed rusher which ostensibly doesn't fit with Smith projected at the other edge spot.
However, Smith is actually better at run support than the pass rush right now, something that dates back to his days at Georgia. Having another thoroughbred on the outside might be unconventional but if anyone could make it work, it's Fangio.
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
The outlier that isn't on the defensive front with a targeted trade-down is Taylor, a big, athletic player who could be the heir apparent to Goedert.
The Eagles have already signaled the need for more depth at tight end by adding young players with some upside (Nick Muse, Cameron Latu) later in the Super Bowl season. Taylor primarily lined up as a Y-back with the Tigers but can easily handle flex work as well.