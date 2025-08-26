First Impression On The Eagles' Initial 53-Man Roster
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season on Tuesday afternoon.
The kickoff point for GM Howie Roseman featured an emphasis on two traditional building blocks, the offensive line and the interior of the defensive front.
Here are my initial thoughts on what will surely be a fluid organism in the days and weeks ahead:
Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell
The Eagles carried Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord all summer, but neither player impressed, and Roseman went outside the organization to acquire Howell, a player the Eagles have long liked.
Roseman even mentioned the rare Thursday night game he attended between Pitt and North Carolina a few years ago, where he scouted both Kenny Pickett and Howell, before ultimately trading for both.
Roseman also said he would have made the deal regardless of whether or not McKee injured his right thumb, which could cost the backup a game or two early in the season.
Running back (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren
The chalk won the day here with an improved Shipley set to be Saquon Barkley's backup and VanSumeren ready to elevate the fullback role at least somewhat. The Eagles decided not to play any roster games with Dillon, a vested veteran who proved he was healthy again over the summer.
Wide Receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper
The Eagles are very good here with stars at the top of the depth chart and Roseman speaking very highly about Dotson in Year 2 with Philadelphia, along with recent trade pickup Metchie. Cooper is the only undrafted player to make the team and deserves it after performing consistently throughout training camp.
Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson
Granson outplayed the traded Harrison Bryant and EJ Jenkins to land the TE3 spot, showing solid receiving ability that dwarfed his competition.
Offensive line (11): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Matt Pryor, Brett Toth, Drew Kendall, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan
The Eagles went heavy on the offensive line, keeping Toth, Keegan, and rookie sixth-round pick Camercon Williams as bubble players. Fifth-rounder Myles Hinton starts on IR/designated to return after evidently injuring himself in the preseason finale against the New York Jets.
Edge (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo
The Eagles seem to feel okay about Smith and Hunt as their projected starters. However, this is the position where the Eagles could still look to add before the trade deadline during the season at least.
Okoronkwo was a bit of a surprise over Patrick Johnson, but Roseman may have slipped a bit by talking about Johnson like he was still here, an indication that there is a wink-wink deal for Johnson to return on the practice squad.
Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Gabe Hall
The Eagles are counting on the trio of Carter, Davis, and Ojomo to be the engine of the defense, and the depth shaped up well even without fourth-round pick Ty Robinson hitting the ground running. Byron Young and Gabe Hall are talented young players on the rise in Roseman's eyes.
Off-Ball Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon
The Eagles will enter the 2025 season with Baun and Campbell as the starters and a solid backup duo of Trotter, who was a standout in training camp, and Mondon.
Nakobe Dean starts the season on the Reserve/PUP list, which means he’ll be out at least four games as he continues to rehab from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs against Green Bay.
Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Adoree' Jackson, Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett
The Eagles feel like they have two stars at CB in Mitchell and DeJean, and must piece it together from there with the veteran Jackson likely to get the first try. Ringo remains with Bennett and the rookie McWilliams, who are set to continue to develop from the bench while helping on special teams.
Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum
Blankenship is the on-field leader in the secondary with Brown likely trying to hold off Mukuba as the other starter. McCollum is a player Vic Fangio trusts to do the little things.
Specialists (2): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann
Obviously, long snapper Charley Hughlett will be back to start in the PS and be elevated on game days. When Hughlett's three elevations are used up, he will be added to the 53.
The Eagles used a similar strategy a few years ago with Rick Lovato as a way to keep from exposing a young player to the waiver wire.
