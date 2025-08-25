Star CB's Versatility Did In Most Consistent Of Eagles' Leaked Cuts
PHILADELPHIA - There have been no surprises among the early leaks of Eagles’ cuts, less than 24 hours before the NFL-mandated cutdown to 53 at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Previously, Philadelphia confirmed that safety Lewis Cine was waived/injured, and that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was waived after a trade with Minnesota to bring in Sam Howell.
Others reported as out on Monday were rookie QB Kyle McCord, running backs Montrell Johnson, Keilan Robinson, and ShunDerrick Powell, receivers Terrace Marshall and Elijah Cooks, tight ends EJ Jenkins and Nick Muse, edge defender Ochaun Mathis, cornerbacks Eli Ricks and A.J. Woods, and safety Andre’ Sam.
Both Marshall and Cooks had their moments over the summer before being set back by injuries. In Marshall’s case, it was a knee, and Cooks was done in by a shoulder ding. The inability to help on special teams was also a determining factor in moving on from a somewhat polished duo compared to the Eagles' younger receivers.
Of the entire group, Sam was the most consistently impressive in camp, while getting several second-team reps and even the occasional first-team look.
However, the first-year player who finished a lengthy college career at LSU after stops at McNeese and Marshall and spent his rookie season as an undrafted free agent on the Eagles’ practice squad, got caught up in the versatility of second-year star Cooper DeJean.
DeJean’s ability to play safety, along with slot and outside cornerback, will enable Philadelphia to carry four at the safety position.
Sam is behind projected starters Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, as well as rookie Drew Mukuba and Tristin McCollum.
A team source indicated the Eagles hope to continue to work with Sam, however, and are interested in bringing the Louisiana native back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Others who are likely to be targets for the practice squad are Johnson, Jenkins, Mathis and Ricks.
Considering the dearth of CBs around the NFL, Ricks might be the top candidate on the list to be claimed via waivers.
GM Howie Roseman kept Ricks, who has tremendous ball skills but lacks top-tier speed to play consistently outside the numbers, around for two years because of that very sentiment, although the Alabama product played sparingly.