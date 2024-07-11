Former Eagles Exec Helping Oklahoma
PHILADELPHIA - In the rapidly changing world of major college football, schools nationwide are trying to get ahead of the curve regarding revenue sharing and what that landscape might look like.
The University of Oklahoma is turning to former Eagles Vice Presisent of Football Administration Jake Rosenberg to do exactly that.
Rosenberg left the Eagles after the 2024 NFL Draft and has started his own consulting firm, "The Athlete Group," and will be advising Oklahoma in the transition to what's being described by some as "the salary cap era" of college sports.
The NCAA lifted its longtime ban on college athletes earning endorsement money in 2021, and nebulous booster-funded collectives started, allowing marketable athletes to cash in when it came to name, image, and likeness compensation.
Revenue-sharing is now on the horizon as part of a $2.8 billion antitrust settlement proposal agreed in May between the NCAA and the nation’s biggest conferences.
Rosenberg spent over 12 years with the Eagles with most of that time as GM Howie Roseman's long-time, right-hand man when it came to the NFL's salary cap. He will advise Oklahoma on the business aspect of a more pro-like environment, particularly when it comes to allocating the assets at the University's disposal.
Under the settlement, schools will have the opportunity to opt-in to a revenue-sharing agreement and share a capped figure (likely over $20 million) with players.
Details of the settlement are still being worked on and NIL collectives are also not expected to disappear, something that creates a more complicated landscape for athletic departments and the need to create almost an NFL front office-like setup to manage the football programs.
After leaving the Eagles this spring, Rosenberg interviewed to be the Washington Commanders' vice president of football operations but lost out to former Detroit Lions executive Brandon Sosa.
Rosenberg, a friend of Roseman since childhood, cited stagnation as his reason for leaving the Eagles after 12 years when speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer before the draft.
Rosenberg, 48, had served as Roseman's closest confidant regarding contract negotiations and navigating the collective bargaining agreement. That role eventually bled into actual player evaluation and bridging the financial aspect with the coaching staff and player personnel department.
"I don't know that I've really dealt with Jake's departure. I'm going to miss him,” Roseman said after Day 3 of the NFL Draft in April. "Obviously, very close relationship. He's someone I rely on and off the field. I think that we have people in place, but to me he's irreplaceable, just the person he is and what he brings to this team. That doesn't mean that we don't have really good people, but yeah, I'll miss him."
Bryce Johnston, the Eagles' VP of football transactions and strategic planning, had been emerging over the past year or two while working alongside Roseman and Rosenberg, an indication that Rosenberg leaving was not out of left field for Roseman.
Once Rosenberg left, Johnston was promoted to senior vice president/tertiary football executive.
After losing former VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl two years ago, Roseman gave out the assistant GM title for the first time to two executives: then vice president of football operations and strategy Alec Halaby, whose background was analytics, and vice president of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari, who is the organization's compliance expert.
Those decisions at least partially fueled Rosenberg's belief that his career had stalled with the Eagles, according to a team source.
According to its website The Athlete Group "is focusing on ensuring clients across collegiate athletics are prepared for their impending move to an entirely different model of team building. Continuing to operate like a ‘traditional’ college program won’t get them wins and to the top of the rankings. TAG brings specific and proven Super Bowl winning talent to work hand in hand with them to develop and implement strategies for competitive advantages on and off the field."
MORE NFL: The Best Players All 50 States Have Produced Includes Three Former Eagles