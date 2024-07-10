The Best Players All 50 States Have Produced Includes Three Former Eagles
The NFL Network recently did a look at the best players from all 50 states. To qualify the player had to grow up and spend the majority of his life in that state.
It felt like an interesting topic to share, especially with what feels like an eternity remaining before the Eagles begin reporting to training camp on July 23. It’s actually less than two weeks now until that date, but here’s a little something to help hold everyone over.
On the list of the 50 best players from all 50 states were three former Eagles:
Alabama: Terrell Owens
North Dakota: Pete Retzlaff
Tennessee: Reggie White
Across the state, in Pittsburgh, the Steelers were well-represented:
Georgia: Mel Blount, though the narrator of the NFL Network video said that was a state where it was very difficult to pick only one.
Kentucky: Dermontti Dawson
New Jersey: Franco Harris
Ohio: Jack Lambert
Oregon: Troy Polamalu
Texas: Joe Green, another state the NFL Network said was tough to pick one, giving a shoutout to Bob Lilly, Drew Brees, and LaDainian Tomlinson.
As for the state of Pennsylvania:
Joe Montana
From the tri-state Philly area:
Delaware: Randy White, who had one of my all-time favorite nicknames – “Manster,” for half man, half monster. Doesn’t get any better than that.
New Jersey: Franco Harris
From the tri-state Pitttsburgh area:
Ohio: Jack Lambert
West Virginia: Randy Moss
There was one kicker on the list:
South Dakota: Adam Vinatieri
Here are the remaining states and the best players they produced via the NFL Network’s research:
Alaska: Mark Schlereth
Arkansas: Don Hutson
Arizona: Randall McDaniel
California: Tom Brady
Connecticut: Dwight Freeney
Colorado: Christian McCaffrey
Hawaii: Olin Kreutz
Florida: Deacon Jones, another state the NFL Network said it had difficulty picking oonly one, shouting out Deion Sanders and Ray Lewis.
Idaho: Larry Wilson
Illinois: Dick Butkus
Indiana: Charles Woodson
Iowa: Kurt Warner
Kansas: Barry Sanders
Louisiana: Peyton Manning
Massachusetts: Nick Buoniconti
Maryland: Stefon Diggs
Maine: Chet Bulger (for those who never heard of him, like me, he was an offensive lineman who helped the Cardinals win an NFL title in 1947).
Michigan: Antonio Gates
Minnesota: Larry Fitzgerald
Mississippi: Jerry Rice
Missouri: Roger Wehrli
Montana: Pat Donovan
Nebraska: Gale Sayers
Nevada: Steven Jackson
New Hampshire: Greg Landry
New Mexico: Brian Urlacher
New York: Jim Brown
North Carolina: Bobby Bell
Oklahoma: Steve Largent
Rhode Island: Gerry Philbin
South Carolina: Art Shell
Utah: Merlon Olson
Vermont: Steve Wisniewski
Virginia: Lawrence Taylor
Washington: John Elway
Washington, DC: Jonathan Ogden
Wisconsin: J.J. Watt
Wyoming: Boyd Dowler (another one who made me scratch my head; he was a receiver on Green Bay’s Super Bowl II team).
More NFL: New Team Jumps To Forefront In Potential Deal For Eagles Veteran Cornerback