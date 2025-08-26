Former Eagles QB Getting Significant Interest
The Philadelphia Eagles made a somewhat surprising move on Monday ahead of the National Football League's roster cut-down deadline on Tuesday.
Teams have to have their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the Eagles got out ahead of a handful of their impending decisions on Monday. One that stood out was the release of rookie quarterback Kyle McCord. He didn't blow the team away throughout the summer, but still seemed like he could be a developmental quarterback option for the team at the bottom of the roster.
But, the recent addition of Sam Howell in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings changed the roster calculus and McCord was cut. Just because the Eagles aren't keeping him doesn't mean that there isn't interest for him out there across the league right now. In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared on Tuesday that he's now one of the "most interesting names" to watch out on the open market.
"One of the most interesting names to watch on waivers: QB Kyle McCord, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick who was informed of his release Monday," Pelissero said. "The former Ohio State and Syracuse QB had a lot of fans in the pre-draft process and could have a new home Wednesday."
McCord appeared in all three preseason games for the Eagles. Overall, he went 24-of-56 passing for 191 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions. In his final year in college, McCord racked up 4,779 passing yards in 13 games to go along with 34 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was the definition of a gun-slinger. Now, it will be interesting to see which team gives him a chance. If he isn't snatched up, it would make sense to bring him back on the practice squad. But, it sounds like there could be some interest out there in him already.
It's one of the busiest time across the NFL and unfortunately, the rookie signal-caller was at the expense of the roster churn.
