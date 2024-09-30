Former Eagles Superstar Blasts Philadelphia Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have the Week 4 performance they hoped to have.
Philadelphia took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch from last year's playoffs. The Eagles were hoping to avenge their upset loss last season, but things didn't work out. Tampa Bay overwhelmed the Eagles and came away with a 33-16 win to move to 3-1 on the young season.
The Eagles now are 2-2, and there are plenty of question marks swirling around the team. Some have wondered about the team's coaching. There has been chatter about quarterback Jalen Hurts' turnover struggles so far this season. Some have wondered if a move could be coming with the offense depleted due to injuries. Plus there are some questions on the defense.
Philadelphia made some changes heading into the season, and one is that Nakobe Dean took over one of the starting linebacker spots. Former Eagles star Seth Joyner took to social media and blasted Dean after the Week 4 clash.
"I do not care what the Eagles think of Dean! He is not the answer at MLBer!! Too small, too light, and a catcher, not a hitter!!!!!!!"
Joyner was selected by the Eagles in the eighth round of the 1986 National Football League Draft. He spent the first eight years of his career as a member of Philadelphia and developed into a star. The three-time Pro Bowler certainly has an opinion on the the Eagles' current roster and wants changes made.