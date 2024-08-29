From Long Shot To 'Chill,' Ben VanSumeren Is A Linebacker Now
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts has broken out the “you don’t know what you don’t know” sentiment to reporters on a few occasions over the past year.
Sometimes the Eagles’ quarterback is correct in his assessment and sometimes he’s deflecting from a question that he’d rather not answer.
Either way, the thought of those words came flooding back when second-year linebacker Ben VanSumeren described his cutdown day experience with the nonchalance of one of the Eagles’ deference players.
“I was confident going into the day that I wouldn't be getting any calls,” VanSumeren said on Wednesday. “So it was just a chill day."
For those “who don’t know,” VanSumeren was often described as a bubble player. For those inside the NovaCare Complex, there was no debate over the emerging Michigan State product.
"I was pretty confident,” VanSumermen said. “... I had a good feeling."
That good feeling came from the fact that VanSumeren clearly made the football team, a sentiment that was expressed to him, according to a team source. That's a far cry from his rookie season when BVS arrived with the tag of a raw developmental prospect.
“it was a different feeling last year for sure,” Van Sumeren admitted. “... "I just feel like you get confident in your role and where you fit on the team. … I feel like a much more advanced player than I was last year at this time."
Most of the improvement comes from VanSumeren’s natural football IQ and more reps at LB afer searching for a position throughout high school and college.
VanSumeren began his college career at Michigan as a fullback after excelling in high school at Garber, Mich. High School as a RB and receiver, leading the county in receiving three times and also rushing for over 1,000 yards. Heck , VanSumeren even threw it for 279 yards and four touchdowns as a triple threat.
On the last day of training camp, VanSumeren showed off some of those skills by lighting up practice by shaking safety Andre Sam’ with a route that could have impressed DeVonta Smith.
"I'm used to it,” VanSumeren smiled when asked about his route-running. “I got it in my body but I'm a linebacker."
And being a LB is coming rather quickly for BVS.
“The more that I see NFL offenses and I sit in the meeting room and get these reps, the quicker I get with all these reads and stuff,” said VanSumeren. “And I think as far as developing and advancing, I feel like pretty much in most things that I do, I do it much quicker than others.
“I feel like I've really picked it up.”
