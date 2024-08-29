Eagles Today

From Long Shot To 'Chill,' Ben VanSumeren Is A Linebacker Now

The Eagles' second-year LB has opened eyes in the organization with his natural football abilities.

John McMullen

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) leaves the field after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) leaves the field after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA -  Jalen Hurts has broken out the “you don’t know what you don’t know” sentiment to reporters on a few occasions over the past year.

Sometimes the Eagles’ quarterback is correct in his assessment and sometimes he’s deflecting from a question that he’d rather not answer.

Either way, the thought of those words came flooding back when second-year linebacker Ben VanSumeren described his cutdown day experience with the nonchalance of one of the Eagles’ deference players.

“I was confident going into the day that I wouldn't be getting any calls,” VanSumeren said on Wednesday. “So it was just a chill day."

For those “who don’t know,” VanSumeren was often described as a bubble player. For those inside the NovaCare Complex, there was no debate over the emerging Michigan State product.

"I was pretty confident,” VanSumermen said. “... I had a good feeling."

That good feeling came from the fact that VanSumeren clearly made the football team, a sentiment that was expressed to him, according to a team source. That's a far cry from his rookie season when BVS arrived with the tag of a raw developmental prospect.

“it was a different feeling last year for sure,” Van Sumeren admitted. “... "I just feel like you get confident in your role and where you fit on the team. … I feel like a much more advanced player than I was last year at this time."

Most of the improvement comes from VanSumeren’s natural football IQ and more reps at LB afer searching for a position throughout high school and college.

VanSumeren began his college career at Michigan as a fullback after excelling in high school at Garber, Mich. High School as a RB and receiver, leading the county in receiving three times and also rushing for over 1,000 yards. Heck , VanSumeren even threw it for 279 yards and four touchdowns as a triple threat.

On the last day of training camp, VanSumeren showed off some of those skills by lighting up practice by shaking safety Andre Sam’ with a route that could have impressed DeVonta Smith.

"I'm used to it,” VanSumeren smiled when asked about his route-running. “I got it in my body but I'm a linebacker."

And being a LB is coming rather quickly for BVS.

“The more that I see NFL offenses and I sit in the meeting room and get these reps, the quicker I get with all these reads and stuff,” said VanSumeren. “And I think as far as developing and advancing, I feel like pretty much in most things that I do, I do it much quicker than others.

“I feel like I've really picked it up.”

John McMullen

