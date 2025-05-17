From Super Bowl To Olympics? Eagles Have Candidates for 2028 Summer Games
The tush push obituary will probably be written early next week when the NFL owners convene for their Spring League Meeting in Minnesota and, this time, vote to ban it, taking away a play from the Eagles because nobody can stop it and nobody can do it like the them. They fell eight votes short in their earlier meeting back in March in Palm Beach, Fla.
The playoff seeds may be reworked, too. Something else to pay attention to is the discussion scheduled to take place among owners about allowing players to participate in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
The resolution would permit no more than one player from each team to participate in a game that would be five-on-five on a field 50 yards long. If the resolution is approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners, the league can begin negotiating with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials, and national governing bodies to let NFL players participate.
There are other issues to iron out, such as injury insurance, and how much time a player would miss with the team paying him while preparing to represent his country.
There won’t be any offensive or defensive linemen, only skill players on both sides of the ball, and that likely means Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata won’t be a part of Team Australia.
Eagles safety Sydney Brown might have a shot to participate on Team Canada, though. If second-round pick Drew Mukuba lives up to expectations maybe he can play for Team Zimbabwe since he was born there and spent the first nine years of his life living there.
The Eagles have several players who could be considered for a spot on Team USA, though, again, only one player from any NFL team can make Team USA.
The frontrunner among them could be quarterback Jalen Hurts, who became the face of the NFL’s flag football initiative in an ad campaign that debuted last summer, promoting the arrival of men’s and women’s flag football as an Olympic event in 2028.
Hurts was also named the global flag football ambassador and lit the Olympic torch at the site of the 2028 Summer Games, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in a state-of-the-art commercial.
The QB will still be 29 when the Games are held from July 14-30. He turns 30 a week after the closing ceremonies.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley should get heavy consideration. Barkley’s contract extension with the Eagles this offseason keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season. He would be 31 at the Olympics. Receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown could also be in the mix.
On defense, the Eagles have at least two defensive backs - Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Michell - who will both be in their mid-20s in 2028 and could draw serious consideration.
