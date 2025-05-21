From Super Bowl To TV Stars? Eagles Land On Hit Show
Never have the Eagles been on HBO’s hit series, “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001. Now, they will be. They will appear on the show with the rest of their division rivals in a series entitled, “Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East.” It will debut in December and stream on HBO Max.
The one team the show focuses on each summer will be the Buffalo Bills. That show is entitled, “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills,” and debuts on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. with new episodes of the five-part series premiering on subsequent Tuesdays through Sept. 2.
Eagles fans should get a decent glimpse inside the Eagles’ operation via their appearance, which will be shared with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders. It's a division on the rise, with the Eagles and Commanders making their way into the NFC Championship Game and Philly going on to win Super Bowl LIX.
The show will pick up all four teams during the final stretch of the NFL season and into the playoffs. The Eagles have a difficult schedule over the final month, with games at the Chargers, Commanders, and Bills, and home games against the Commanders and Raiders.
HBO’s release said, “The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin of the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of the Eagles are among the stars to be featured in the series.”
Both series' will be narrated by Liev Schreiber. This will be the second edition of the division format, following Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North in 2024.
“We are thrilled to provide ‘Hard Knocks’ fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents HBO Documentary and Family Programming, and Bentley Weiner, senior vice president HBO Sports Documentaries. “There will be no shortage of star power.”
More NFL: