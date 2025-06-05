Handicapping The Eagles' Safety Competition
PHILADELPHIA - Conventional wisdom says it’s second-round pick Drew Mukuba vs. third-year hopeful Sydney Brown in the battle for the right to replace the deposed C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the Eagles’ back end at safety opposite the entrenched Reed Blankenship.
If the rookie isn’t ready or Brown can’t catch the eye of Vic Fangio, the next name in line for those outside the NovaCare Complex is generally the aging Justin Simmons, who remains a free agent and has lobbied at times for a reunion with the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.
However, Fangio expanded the competition with an in-house name on Tuesday when asked about Mukuba vs. Brown.
“It's a competition that is going to take a training camp and a few preseason games to sort out,” Fangio said. “And Tristin [McCollum] is in that, too.”
McCollum, a second-year player out of Sam Houston State, was the Eagles’ third safety most of the way last season as Brown traversed through a difficult rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.
A Texas native, whose twin brother Zyon has become a contributor in Tampa, McCollum played 250 snaps last season over 14 games with two starts, amassing 30 tackles and two pass breakups.
It wasn’t splashy but McCollum proved to be dependable, and that can go a long way with a veteran coach like Fangio.
In the two OTAs open to the media this spring, not only have Mukuba, Brown, and McCollum gotten first-team reps, but so have Andre Sam’ and Lewis Cine.
Fangio, secondary coach Christian Parker, and safeties coach Joe Kasper are uncovering all rocks to try to find the best way forward.
Blankenship missed the first open OTA, meaning there were more first-team reps for others. He was back for the second, and Brown got the most first-team reps with the veteran leader, although Mukuba also mixed in.
Brown and Mukuba have also gotten first-team reps as a duo when Blankenship was out.
Overall, Brown has gotten the most first-team reps, followed by Mukuba with McCollum a ways back. For Sam’ and Cine, it’s just been a handful of reps for each.
“His experience came in 2023, not '24,” Fangio said of Brown. “Last year at this time, he wasn't doing anything and didn't do anything really until the middle of October. So he lost all this time of year, training camp, early part of the season, and really never got many reps with us defensively.”
There were signs late last season that Brown was rounding back into his uber-athletic form.
“He did play in the last game against the Giants and did fine, but it's a new system from what he had in '23,” Fangio explained. “So yes, he's sitting in meetings, but that only goes so far.
“You've got to get out there and experience it and build on it, and he lost that last year, so he's going through that process now, and he's doing fine.”
Many have noted that Brown was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft before Fangio arrived, and Mukuba arrives this season with the Fangio stamp of approval.
A natural coverage player, Mukuba could even factor into the slot.
“We've focused him at safety right now, but we are well aware that he played it in college and might have some ability there, too,” said Fangio.
The wild card is second-year star Cooper DeJean, who Fangio said could factor in depending on the development of others.
“I think he would play very well at safety,” Fangio said. “I think it suits his skillset, things that he does well. I just think he would do very well in there.”
DeJean hasn’t taken any reps at safety in team drills but has been cross-training with the group in individual drills at times.
Maybe the key to the competition is Blankenship and how the chemistry unfolds with each.
A three-year captain in college at Middle Tennessee State, it would be no surprise if Blankensip takes the mantle of a team captain this season and is already the on-field leader of the secondary, so his thoughts will carry weight.
“Two young guys battling,” Blankenship said when asked about the Brown-Mukuba dynamic. “Obviously, you know who Sydney is as a person. He’s one of those, I say Crash Bandicoot at times, but no, he’s come along well. He’s communicating a lot more, he’s making plays here and there, and that’s what you want to see.
“It’s his third year now and he’s making great improvement.”
On Mukuba, Blankenship said: “He’s great. … He came in, he’s shown his personality, and that’s what you wanna see. You want to see a rookie comfortable. He’s asking questions, he’s talking. …he’s checking all the boxes”
McCollum also got some Blankenship love.
“He’s a baller,” Blankenship said. “He came in a couple times last year when people get hurt, and that’s all you ask of a player.”
As for DeJean, everyone knows the deal, including his podcast partner.
“Coop’s one of these guys that can play any position,” Blankenship said. “... Cooper is one of those guys, and we have a lot of guys who are very mobile at any position, and it’s good to know all these positions just in case. He does great everywhere.”