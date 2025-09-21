Jordan Davis Stunner Makes NFL History In Eagles-Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 after a wild ending to their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia was destined for its first loss of the season with the Rams lining up for a game-winning field goal as the clock approached zeros. But, the Eagles blocked the click and then Jordan Davis scooped it up and ran it back to give the Eagles a last-second, walk-off touchdown and 3-0 record. In the process, Davis actually reached the fastest speed by a player over 300 pounds at 18.59 miles per hour, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
"Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who blocked a potential game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown as time expired, reached a top speed of 18.59 mph on the return, the fastest speed by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017," they shared.
What a day
Now, that's pretty nuts. The Eagles still have their perfect record and Davis stepped up in the final seconds.
The game didn't always look like it was going to go in the Eagles' way. In fact, for a good chunk of the game, it seemed like the Rams were going to come away on top. But, the Eagles continue to find a way to win games. On Sunday, the running game wasn't as explosive as is typical. Saquon Barkley had just 46 yards rushing and Jalen Hurts had 40 himself. But, the passing game took a step forward. Hurts had 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. AJ Brown had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith had eight catches for 60 yards and a late, go-ahead touchdown.
It was a wild day and the reigning champs are still the team to beat. Next week, the Eagles will complete their early-season gauntlet against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When the schedule was released, many said a 2-2 or 3-1 record through four weeks would be solid with this lineup of opponents. If the Eagles could go 4-0, that would be impressive and also would get the conversation going about whether they could go undefeated all season.
