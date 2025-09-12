How Brutal Injury Updates Impact Eagles-Chiefs Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for Week 2 action on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.
It seems like both the Eagles and Chiefs could miss out on key pass-catchers in the Week 2 showdown. For the Eagles, they have been missing tight end Dallas Goedert at practice all week to this point. It has been shared by the team that Goedert will in fact miss Week 2.
For the Chiefs, they could be without the services of wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He dislocated his shoulder Week 1 and is officially being called "doubtful" for the Week 2 matchup, as shared on social media by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have been bitten by the injury bug
"Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, recovering from a dislocated shoulder, is doubtful vs the Eagles on Sunday," Rapoport said.
With Goedert missing the game, that obviously impacts the Eagles' passing offense. Week 1, Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards. Grant Calcaterra is in line for a bigger role. This is the big injury to watch for the Eagles over the next few days and into next week.
If Worthy misses the game, that's a big loss for Kansas City. The Chiefs' passing offense already is without the services of Rashee Rice. Worthy is the team's No. 1 pass-catching option with Rice out. If he misses the game, the Chiefs' receiver room will be left with Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton among others.
Heading into the game, one of the Eagles' biggest question marks is about it's cornerback room. If the Chiefs were to lose Worthy, that certainly makes things at least somewhat easier for the Philly corners. But, there's still a lot of talent in the receiver room. Brown had 10 catches for 99 yards last week. Smith-Schuster had 55 yards, Thornton had 41 yards, and tight end Travis Kelce had 47 yards and a touchdown. Covering the Chiefs is always tough, but Worthy's availability with have a direct impact on the Eagles' cornerback room.
