Eagles' AJ Brown Reveals Top 5 NFL WR List - Including Surprise
There's a real argument that the Philadelphia Eagles have the top wide receiver duo in the National Football League in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
These two are both dynamic and drive the passing offense forward. Both have gotten plenty of praise throughout their NFL careers so far, although it seems like wild speculation already pops up about Brown. That's besides the point right now. But, the Eagles are fortunate to have both of these guys.
Before the season, Pro Football Focus ranked the top receivers in the NFL and had Brown at No. 1.
The Eagles have one of the top overall wide receivers in football in AJ Brown
"No. 1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said. "Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense."
Smith came in at No. 17. Pro Football Focus also had the receiving corps in general for the Eagles ranked at No. 1.
There's some significant talent here, including someone who has an argument as the top overall receiver in the game.
Brown was asked by NFL insider Jordan Schultz who would be on his top 5 receiver list right now but didn't have himself at No. 1.
"I'm going to go Justin Jefferson," Brown said. "Ja'Marr Chase. I would put myself third. I would put CeeDee Lamb (at) four. And five, Amon-Ra St. Brown. I got him."
There are plenty of opinions out there about the top five receivers in football right now. No matter how it shakes out, you typically find Brown somewhere on that list. He's a bona fide superstar and despite a slow Week 1 for him, we should see some pretty big numbers from him this year if he can stay healthy throughout the 2025 National Football League campaign. Having himself at No. 3 is somewhat of a surprise, but also humble.
More NFL: Eagles $10 Million Solution After Dallas Goedert Injury