How Chiefs Inadvertently Gifted Eagles One Of NFL's Best LBs
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office looks smarter and smarter seemingly each season.
Back throughout the 2025 National Football League Draft, it was reported throughout the first round about how the Eagles were desperately trying to trade up. Ultimately, the Eagles were able to get a deal done with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up from the No. 32 pick in the first round to the No. 31 selection. The Eagles gave the Chiefs the No. 32 pick in the draft (offensive tackle Josh Simmons) and the No. 164 overall pick in the fifth round that also ended up being traded.
The Philadelphia Eagles keep making great moves
With the pick, the Eagles selected linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The 21-year-old entered the NFL Draft among the top overall defensive prospects, but he dropped in the draft due to injury concerns. It was shared after the Eagles drafted Campbell that he was the guy the team was targeting all along.
Clearly, the Eagles saw something in this rookie.
Campbell has started all three games for the Eagles this season. Injuries haven't impacted him really at all when it comes to the 2025 season. He returned to the field for practices ahead of schedule and has been ready to go this year.
He's just three games into his NFL career, but he's already made an impact. In three games, he has one pass defended, one forced fumble, 18 total tackles, and one quarterback hit. On top of this, he has allowed just one reception for four yards while being targeted five times. Quarterbacks have a 39.6 quarterback rating so far throwing against Campbell. This is a guy who dropped in the draft due to injuries, but has played in 95 percent of the reigning champion's defensive snaps to begin the season.
Campbell has been so good that he's actually the ninth-ranked overall linebacker in football through three weeks, per Pro Football Focus, at 84.6.
This isn't ninth among rookies, but ninth among all of the linebackers in football. That's how good Campbell has been for the Eagles. What makes the move just a bit better is the fact that Campbell came to Philadelphia after a trade with the Chiefs. The Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now may have found another superstar after a trade with Kansas City as well.
