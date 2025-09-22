Eagles' Nick Sirianni's Clear Message About AJ Brown
There has already been a lot said about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown this season.
Philadelphia has played just three games and it's been a roller coaster. Brown had one catch for eight yards Week 1, five catches for 27 yards Week 2, and then broke out with six catches for 109 yards Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles' passing offense and Brown's lack of touches across the first two weeks of the season led to plenty of headlines. Whether that was about misuse of the passing offense or even speculative trades, there's been borderline too much said about the superstar across the first few weeks of the season.
The comments from the team itself have been consistent and positive about Brown and his selflessness. On Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Brown and unsurprisingly had more positive things to say.
The Philadelphia Eagles are lucky to have AJ Brown
"I think one thing is that you don't have to live your life as a football team, the way people think you should respond," Sirianni said. "I watched A.J. Brown handle all your questions as a great teammate and with grace. Obviously, he wants the football. Obviously, he needs to get the football. To do the things that we want to do, he's got to have the season that he's had the last couple years, the last three years when he has been second-team All-Pro and went over a thousand yards every time. That's the nature of the position...
"I'm just really proud of how he's handled a slow start as far as stat-wise, but he's doing the right things without it in his hands to help us find ways to win football games, and today we needed it with the ball in his hands. I just really think he handled it the way we want to handle things as a football team. It's not about individuals, it's all over the place, right? 'Well, you're not getting yours.' Well, we're a team. We find ways to win. 'Well, aren't you frustrated?' Yeah, obviously he wants the ball, but going back to work every single day knowing that it's going to happen, and what a great example to kids all over the place."
Brown is a superstar and is going to help this team win games. Sometimes that might mean explosive performances like Sunday. Sometimes that may mean blocking and being a decoy. No matter what, this is a guy you want on your team.
More NFL: Former Eagles CB’s Week 3 Masterclass Could Haunt Philly